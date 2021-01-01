Alexandra Daddario's romance with Andrew Form gets seal of approval from his ex Jordana Brewster

Alexandra Daddario's new romance with movie producer Andrew Form has been given the seal of approval by his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.



The Baywatch star, 35, confirmed her relationship with Andrew, 52, on Monday by taking to her Instagram page to share a loved-up snap of herself and Andrew kissing, alongside which she wrote: "I love you… 'and even that is an understatement'."



And Jordana showed she's more than happy that her former spouse has moved on, by becoming one of the first people to "like" the image on Alexandra's Instagram page.



Jordana and Andrew - the producer of movies such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Purge franchise, and A Quiet Place Part II - married in 2007, two years after meeting each other on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Form produced, and she filed for divorce in summer 2020, although reports suggest they "quietly separated" earlier that year. They are parents of two sons, Julian, seven, and Rowan, four.



The Fast and Furious actress has also moved on from the marriage, and is now dating Mason Morfit, the CEO of ValueAct Capital.