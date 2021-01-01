Drew Barrymore is a first-time Daytime Emmy Awards nominee

Drew Barrymore has received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Awards nomination.



The actress has been nominated for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host gong for The Drew Barrymore Show, which debuted in September last year, and she will compete against singer Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Sean Evans for Hot Ones, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for Today with Hoda & Jenna, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.



Drew has yet to comment on the nomination, but retweeted an article from Entertainment Tonight about the honour, which read: "ET has a first look at 2021 Daytime Emmy nominees!"



Meanwhile, those in control of The Drew Barrymore Show's Twitter account shared the news and added, "Congratulations,



@DrewBarrymore!!" with party popper emojis.



ET also announced the nominees for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with Melissa Claire Egan up for her role in The Young and the Restless, alongside General Hospital's Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn and Finola Hughes, and The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.



The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, with the awards themselves taking place on 25 June.