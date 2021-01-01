NEWS

Larry King and Alex Trebek up for posthumous Daytime Emmys

Larry King and Alex Trebek have both picked up posthumous Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.

Officials at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed their nominees for the 48th annual prizegiving, which will be handed out on 25 June.

Trebek received a nod for Outstanding Game Show Host for Jeopardy!, which is up for Outstanding Game Show, while King is up for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

There are also multiple nominations for Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson's daytime shows, Netflix hit Julie and the Phantoms, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk family programmes on Facebook Watch, and top soaps The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital, which leads all nominees with 21.



Here's the full list:



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Beacon Hill

A House Divided

Studio City



OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let's Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune



OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

The People's Court



OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Today Show



OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood

E!'s Daily Pop

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition



OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards

David Blaine Ascension

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space



OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

Call Your Mother

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama

I Am Patrick

The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock

Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict

TIME's Kid of the Year



OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Astronauts/The Astronauts Launch

The Drew Barrymore Show/The Drew Barrymore Show

Good Morning America/Sunshine

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign

Kid of the Year/Kid of the Year

Kids' Choice Awards/2020 Kids' Choice Awards



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful



OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital



OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow - General Hospital

Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives

Alyvia Alyn Lind - The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen - General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla - General Hospital



OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney - General Hospital

George DelHoyo - Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane - General Hospital

Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives

Victoria Platt - Days of Our Lives



OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli

Giada De Laurentiis

Edward Delling-Williams

Ina Garten

Sophia Roe

Michael Symon



OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady - Let's Make a Deal

Steve Harvey - Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro - Catch 21

Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!



OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan - Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade - Peace of Mind with Taraji

Larry King - Larry King Now

Rachael Ray - Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes - GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris - Red Table Talk



OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans - Hot Ones (First We Feast)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager - Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest - Live with Kelly and Ryan



OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dash & Lily

Endlings

Ghostwriter

I Am Patrick

The Letter for the King



OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Cabana Boy Troy - The Kelly Clarkson Show

I Got the Music - Julie and the Phantoms

More Than a Vow - The Young and the Restless

The Other Side of Hollywood - Julie and the Phantoms

Unsaid Emily - Julie and the Phantoms



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Endlings

Ghostwriter

Studio City

Trinkets

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Odd Squad

Sesame Street

The Talk



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

CBS This Morning

Sesame Street

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space

The Talk

Wheel of Fortune



OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

The Gaze



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Endlings

Ghostwriter

The Letter for the King

Trinkets



OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

Family Feud

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Let's Make a Deal

Tamron Hall

The View



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Julie and the Phantoms

Trinkets



OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily

Endlings

Ghostwriter

The Letter for the King

Trinkets

#WASHED



OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Craftopia

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The New Legends of Monkey

Odd Squad

Weird But True



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie

Dash & Lily

Days of Our Lives

Julie and the Phantoms

Trinkets



OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Healing Powers of Dude

Helpsters

Odd Squad



OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily

Ghostwriter

Julie and the Phantoms

The Letter for the King

Trinkets



OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Big Fib

The Real

Red Table Talk

The Talk

The Wendy Williams Show



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily

Julie and the Phantoms

The Letter for the King

Trinkets

The Young and the Restless



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

All That

The Real

Red Table Talk

The Talk

The Wendy Williams Show

