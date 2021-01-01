Larry King and Alex Trebek up for posthumous Daytime Emmys

Larry King and Alex Trebek have both picked up posthumous Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.



Officials at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed their nominees for the 48th annual prizegiving, which will be handed out on 25 June.



Trebek received a nod for Outstanding Game Show Host for Jeopardy!, which is up for Outstanding Game Show, while King is up for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.



There are also multiple nominations for Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson's daytime shows, Netflix hit Julie and the Phantoms, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk family programmes on Facebook Watch, and top soaps The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital, which leads all nominees with 21.







Here's the full list:







OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES



The Bold and the Beautiful



Days of Our Lives



General Hospital



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES



The Bay



Beacon Hill



A House Divided



Studio City







OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW



Family Feud



Jeopardy!



Let's Make a Deal



The Price Is Right



Wheel of Fortune







OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM



Caught in Providence



Divorce Court



Judge Judy



Lauren Lake's Paternity Court



The People's Court







OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW



CBS Sunday Morning



Good Morning America



Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist



Today Show







OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW



The 3rd Hour of TODAY



GMA3: What You Need to Know



Red Table Talk



Red Table Talk: The Estefans



Tamron Hall







OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW



The Drew Barrymore Show



The Ellen DeGeneres Show



The Kelly Clarkson Show



Live with Kelly and Ryan



Today Show with Hoda & Jenna







OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM



Access Hollywood



E!'s Daily Pop



Entertainment Tonight



Extra



Inside Edition







OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT



94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade



2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards



David Blaine Ascension



Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time



Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space







OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL



Call Your Mother



Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama



I Am Patrick



The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip



Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock



Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict



TIME's Kid of the Year







OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT



The Astronauts/The Astronauts Launch



The Drew Barrymore Show/The Drew Barrymore Show



Good Morning America/Sunshine



Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign



Kid of the Year/Kid of the Year



Kids' Choice Awards/2020 Kids' Choice Awards







OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless



Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital



Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital



Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital



Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful







OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital



Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital



Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful



Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives



Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital







OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless



Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives



Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital



Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital



Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful







OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful



Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital



Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless



Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital



James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital







OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES



Tahj Bellow - General Hospital



Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives



Alyvia Alyn Lind - The Young and the Restless



Katelyn MacMullen - General Hospital



Sydney Mikayla - General Hospital







OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES



Kim Delaney - General Hospital



George DelHoyo - Days of Our Lives



Briana Lane - General Hospital



Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives



Victoria Platt - Days of Our Lives







OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST



Valerie Bertinelli



Giada De Laurentiis



Edward Delling-Williams



Ina Garten



Sophia Roe



Michael Symon







OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST



Wayne Brady - Let's Make a Deal



Steve Harvey - Family Feud



Alfonso Ribeiro - Catch 21



Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune



Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!







OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST



Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan - Red Table Talk: The Estefans



Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall



Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade - Peace of Mind with Taraji



Larry King - Larry King Now



Rachael Ray - Rachael Ray



Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes - GMA3: What You Need to Know



Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris - Red Table Talk







OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST



Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show



Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show



Sean Evans - Hot Ones (First We Feast)



Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager - Today Show with Hoda & Jenna



Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest - Live with Kelly and Ryan







OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES



The Bold and the Beautiful



General Hospital



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES



The Bold and the Beautiful



Days of Our Lives



General Hospital



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM



Dash & Lily



Endlings



Ghostwriter



I Am Patrick



The Letter for the King







OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG



Cabana Boy Troy - The Kelly Clarkson Show



I Got the Music - Julie and the Phantoms



More Than a Vow - The Young and the Restless



The Other Side of Hollywood - Julie and the Phantoms



Unsaid Emily - Julie and the Phantoms







OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



The Bold and the Beautiful



Endlings



Ghostwriter



Studio City



Trinkets



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION



The Ellen DeGeneres Show



The Kelly Clarkson Show



Odd Squad



Sesame Street



The Talk







OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



The Bold and the Beautiful



Days of Our Lives



General Hospital



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM



Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love



CBS This Morning



Sesame Street



Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space



The Talk



Wheel of Fortune







OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love



The Gaze







OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Endlings



Ghostwriter



The Letter for the King



Trinkets







OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING



Family Feud



The Kelly Clarkson Show



Let's Make a Deal



Tamron Hall



The View







OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Dash & Lily



Days of Our Lives



General Hospital



Julie and the Phantoms



Trinkets







OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Dash & Lily



Endlings



Ghostwriter



The Letter for the King



Trinkets



#WASHED







OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN



Craftopia



The Kelly Clarkson Show



The New Legends of Monkey



Odd Squad



Weird But True







OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Alexa & Katie



Dash & Lily



Days of Our Lives



Julie and the Phantoms



Trinkets







OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING



The Baby-Sitters Club



The Healing Powers of Dude



Helpsters



Odd Squad







OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Dash & Lily



Ghostwriter



Julie and the Phantoms



The Letter for the King



Trinkets







OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING



The Big Fib



The Real



Red Table Talk



The Talk



The Wendy Williams Show







OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM



Dash & Lily



Julie and the Phantoms



The Letter for the King



Trinkets



The Young and the Restless







OUTSTANDING MAKEUP



All That



The Real



Red Table Talk



The Talk



The Wendy Williams Show