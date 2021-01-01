Larry King and Alex Trebek up for posthumous Daytime Emmys

- NEWS
Larry King and Alex Trebek have both picked up posthumous Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.
Officials at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed their nominees for the 48th annual prizegiving, which will be handed out on 25 June.
Trebek received a nod for Outstanding Game Show Host for Jeopardy!, which is up for Outstanding Game Show, while King is up for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.
There are also multiple nominations for Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson's daytime shows, Netflix hit Julie and the Phantoms, Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan's Red Table Talk family programmes on Facebook Watch, and top soaps The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital, which leads all nominees with 21.
Here's the full list:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
The Bay
Beacon Hill
A House Divided
Studio City
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
Today Show
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
The 3rd Hour of TODAY
GMA3: What You Need to Know
Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Access Hollywood
E!'s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
David Blaine Ascension
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Call Your Mother
Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama
I Am Patrick
The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip
Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock
Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict
TIME's Kid of the Year
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Astronauts/The Astronauts Launch
The Drew Barrymore Show/The Drew Barrymore Show
Good Morning America/Sunshine
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign
Kid of the Year/Kid of the Year
Kids' Choice Awards/2020 Kids' Choice Awards
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless
Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital
Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tahj Bellow - General Hospital
Victoria Konefal - Days of Our Lives
Alyvia Alyn Lind - The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen - General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla - General Hospital
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kim Delaney - General Hospital
George DelHoyo - Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane - General Hospital
Cady McClain - Days of Our Lives
Victoria Platt - Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Valerie Bertinelli
Giada De Laurentiis
Edward Delling-Williams
Ina Garten
Sophia Roe
Michael Symon
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady - Let's Make a Deal
Steve Harvey - Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro - Catch 21
Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek - Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan - Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall - Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade - Peace of Mind with Taraji
Larry King - Larry King Now
Rachael Ray - Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes - GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris - Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans - Hot Ones (First We Feast)
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager - Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest - Live with Kelly and Ryan
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dash & Lily
Endlings
Ghostwriter
I Am Patrick
The Letter for the King
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
Cabana Boy Troy - The Kelly Clarkson Show
I Got the Music - Julie and the Phantoms
More Than a Vow - The Young and the Restless
The Other Side of Hollywood - Julie and the Phantoms
Unsaid Emily - Julie and the Phantoms
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Endlings
Ghostwriter
Studio City
Trinkets
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
The Talk
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
CBS This Morning
Sesame Street
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space
The Talk
Wheel of Fortune
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
The Gaze
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
Family Feud
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Let's Make a Deal
Tamron Hall
The View
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Julie and the Phantoms
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily
Endlings
Ghostwriter
The Letter for the King
Trinkets
#WASHED
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Craftopia
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The New Legends of Monkey
Odd Squad
Weird But True
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Alexa & Katie
Dash & Lily
Days of Our Lives
Julie and the Phantoms
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Healing Powers of Dude
Helpsters
Odd Squad
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily
Ghostwriter
Julie and the Phantoms
The Letter for the King
Trinkets
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Big Fib
The Real
Red Table Talk
The Talk
The Wendy Williams Show
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily
Julie and the Phantoms
The Letter for the King
Trinkets
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
All That
The Real
Red Table Talk
The Talk
The Wendy Williams Show