Rebel Wilson still struggles with 'old habits' amid weight loss journey

Rebel Wilson still gets "tempted by old habits" on occasion, despite trying to be as healthy as possible.

The Bridesmaids star has been flaunting her new figure in recent weeks, having shed an incredible 60 pounds (27 kilograms) over the past 12 months in what she dubbed her "year of health".

And opening up to U.S. TV show Extra about the process, Rebel admitted it's a "journey" - and one she sometimes slips up on.

"It’s been like, what, 19 months now?" she mused. "What the pandemic taught so many people is that your health is really the most important thing. I get tempted by old habits, like just eating chocolate in the bathtub, so, it’s just a journey. Like, no one is perfect... I just try to have consistency in my workouts and in what I eat about 90 per cent of the time."

Another aspect of her life Rebel wants to get on top of is her dating prospects.

She's been single since splitting from Jacob Busch in February, and is now keen to get back in the dating game.

“It’s been a respectable amount of time, you know, after a break-up…" the actress grinned. "You have respect for the person you’ve broken up with, so now, yeah, out there looking."