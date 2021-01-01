Jamie Foxx teams with celebrity car dealer for new TV series

Jamie Foxx is exploring the world of celebrities' luxury custom cars in a new TV series.

The actor has teamed up with dealer to the stars, RD Whittington, for Hustle and Roll, in which they will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how specialists make their wealthy clients' motor dreams come true.

The show is being developed for broadcast on America's Discovery network.

In a statement, Foxx shared: "I am thrilled to partner with the teams over at (producers) Discovery, Propagate, and Big Breakfast on this exciting project.

"My friend, RD Whittington is beyond just a rare luxury car dealer... he makes magic happen. I can't wait for audiences to see what we're bringing with this show."

Among the top car dealers featured in Hustle and Roll are the people who provide reality stars Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick, and actress Vanessa Hudgens with their dream rides.