Elizabeth Banks to direct Red Queen series

Elizabeth Banks has signed on to direct the TV series adaptation of Victoria Aveyard's bestseller Red Queen.

The actress-turned-filmmaker is also expected to play a major supporting role and executive produce alongside husband Max Handelman through their Brownstone Productions, according to Deadline.com.

The story, set in an alternate future America governed by a group of humans with superpowers, has been adapted by Beth Schwartz and Aveyard herself.

The young adult novel was published in 2015 and won that year's Goodreads Choice Award for Debut Goodreads Author.

Should the series prove to be a success, there's plenty more material for follow-up seasons as the author followed it up with three sequels - Glass Sword, King's Cage, and War Storm.

Brownstone Productions will co-produce the series alongside Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.