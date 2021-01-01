Charlize Theron and Niki Caro team up for surfer movie

Charlize Theron and Niki Caro have teamed up to develop a surfer movie.

The project, which will debut on Netflix, will focus on the fight for equality in big-wave contests, according to Deadline.

It's based on Daniel Duane's New York Times Magazine article The Fight for Gender Equality in One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth, which was published in 2019.

He documented the journey of four women - Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms, Keala Kennelly - who are fighting for the right to compete in male-dominated surfing contests.

The four women surf dangerous spots around the world, including California's Mavericks and Maui's Jaws, and form a powerful bond while trying to claim equality in the sport.

Caro, who recently helmed the live-action Mulan flick for Disney, will direct the project, with Becky Johnston adapting the screenplay.

According to Deadline, the film will focus on the women's stories and the friendships they've made with one another.

Theron will serve as a producer on the movie, alongside her production partners AJ Dix and Beth Kono for their Denver & Delilah banner.

No casting decisions have been announced.

Caro, fresh from her success helming Mulan, will next direct the Netflix thriller The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Theron has been focusing on being behind the camera recently and served as a producer on the hit Netflix TV series Mindhunter, as well as the upcoming movie sequel, Atomic Blonde 2.