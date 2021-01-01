NEWS Glenda Jackson CBE honoured with The Richard Harris Award by BIFA Newsdesk Share with :





The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) has today announced that British actress and former Labour Party politician Glenda Jackson CBE, has been recognised as the recipient of the prestigious Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to the British film industry. In recognition of her illustrious career, the award was presented to her by fellow actor, and co-star in the upcoming film Mothering Sunday, Josh O’Connor.



The Richard Harris Award honours an actor or actress who has contributed significantly to British films throughout their career. It has previously been bestowed upon, amongst others, Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent.



Glenda Jackson was born in Birkenhead, Cheshire, in 1936. Leaving school at 16 to join an amateur theatre group, she quickly won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduating she began working in repertory theatres as an actress and stage manager but was soon discovered by the legendary Peter Brook for his Theatre of Cruelty revue, in which her career was established and, from here, she went on to appear in plays across the West End and Broadway. In 1970, she starred as artist Gudrun Brangwen in Ken Russell’s Women in Love which secured her both international acclaim and the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1971. She followed this success with leading roles in The Music Lovers, Sunday Bloody Sunday and A Touch of Class, for which she won her second Oscar for her portrayal of a woman who has an affair with a married man.



In 1992, Glenda left acting to embark on a political career winning a seat in the House of Commons as a Labour Party candidate and serving as junior transport minister from 1997-1999. She continued to serve in the House of Commons, winning re-election in 2001, 2005, and 2010. She then resumed her acting career following a 25-year absence. In 2016 she starred in a West End production of King Lear, for which her performance in the title role, earned her a fifth Olivier Award nomination. Further acclaim – including a Tony Award – followed in 2018, when she appeared in the first Broadway staging of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women. Most recently she has been seen on the small screen in 2019 appearing in the TV movie Elizabeth Is Missing, about a woman with dementia, for which she won the Leading Actress BAFTA.



Glenda was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1978.



BIFA said: “Glenda Jackson is a pioneer of stage and screen whose choice of roles has often challenged and changed the narrative around both class and female representation. Her incredible body of work has spanned many genres and generations and she remains, to this day, one of the UK’s most talented and beloved thespians. Not only a multi award-winning actress but also a respected parliamentarian, her return to her craft in recent years, to much critical acclaim and joy, has been a triumph. Her contribution to the British film industry has been lasting and impactful and we are thrilled to honour her and her incredible body of work with this award.”



Glenda said of the award: “I was very surprised to receive this award; it’s very kind of BIFA!”