Jerrod Carmichael joins Poor Things cast

Jerrod Carmichael has become the latest star to join the cast of 'Poor Things'.

The 33-year-old actor will feature alongside Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in a reimagining of Mary Shelley's iconic horror novel 'Frankenstein' based on the novel by Scottish author Alasdair Grey.

'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos is helming the project with Tony McNamara adapting the screenplay for the movie, which is eyeing a 2022 release.

Emma will play the role of Bella Baxter, who is described as "a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein" while Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef will also feature.

When she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband, Baxter is brought back to life by eccentric and brilliant scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) in a tale described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring".

The story has also been likened to a "hilarious political allegory" and "a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women".

Mark stars as Duncan Wedderburn with Ramy playing the role of Max McCandless. Carmichael has joined the movie as Harry Astley.

Emma will produce under her Fruit Tree banner along with her husband Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are also involved as producers.

Jerrod is best known for his eponymous comedy series 'The Carmichael Show' and also teamed up with Youssef in the comedy-drama 'Ramy'.

He will next be seen in the movie 'On the Count of Three', which marks his feature directorial debut.