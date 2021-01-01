Tessa Thompson spotted kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark

Tessa Thompson was recently photographed kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark.

The Avengers: Endgame star seems to have a new man in her life, as she was seen locking lips with Zac during a stroll in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, with the snaps being published by the New York Post's Page Six on Tuesday.

In the photos, Tessa and Zac were snapped in a steamy embrace as they laughed and chatted together.

The same day, the pair attended a party at filmmaker Taika Waititi's home, where Tessa was pictured cosying up to her Thor: Ragnarok director and his new girlfriend, British singer Rita Ora, on his balcony.

Tessa is currently Down Under to reprise her role as Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder with Waititi and Chris Hemsworth.

The Westworld star is yet to comment on the new romance rumours.

She has previously identified as bisexual and has been linked to singers Dev Hynes and Janelle Monae.

"I’m attracted to men and also to women," she told Porter magazine in 2018, before refusing to confirm or deny if she was dating Janelle.

"It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence," she said. "We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency... If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me."