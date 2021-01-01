Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry hosting town hall TV special on mental health

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are hosting a televised town hall-style special as a follow up to their mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See.

The show, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, will be hosted by co-creators and executive producers Winfrey and British royal Harry, and will feature subjects and advisers from the five-part series, which launched on AppleTV+ on 21 May.

The pair will reunite with participants and experts from the original shows to continue the conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, following the success of the U.S. programme.

According to editors at Deadline, the docuseries has been the most-watched programme worldwide on AppleTV+ since premiering and drew 25 per cent new viewers to the streaming service.

In the U.K. the average weekend viewing audience reportedly saw a 40 per cent increase.

Those set to take part include actress Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, and author and counsellor Ambar Martinez.

The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward streams for free on AppleTV+ from 28 May.