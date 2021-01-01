Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino welcomes baby boy

Reality TV star Mike Sorrentino has become a father for the first time.

The Jersey Shore regular, nicknamed The Situation, introduced his son to fans on Instagram on Thursday as he shared a photo of the newborn all bundled up, as well as another image of himself posing beside his wife Lauren's hospital bed as she cradled the infant.

Mike revealed the baby boy's name in the accompanying caption, which read, "Romeo Reign Sorrentino".

The Sorrentinos wed in November, 2018, just before Mike began an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The couple decided to try and start a family once he returned home in September, 2019, and Lauren quickly conceived, but suffered a miscarriage just six weeks into the pregnancy.

She fell pregnant again last year and went public with the news in November.