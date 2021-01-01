Elle Fanning recalled struggles with body image while making diet drug podcast

Elle Fanning's new podcast exploring the dangers of diet drug 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) brought back memories of her own body image issues.

The Super 8 star signed on to present the project, titled One Click, after reading journalist Jessica Wapner's Daily Beast article about DNP, titled The Deadly Internet Diet Drug That Cooks People Alive.

"It just struck me. It's also so well-written," Elle told Refinery29. "So I came on, and Jessica and I and everyone involved had such amazing talks - we all kind of opened up about all of our struggles that we have with body image.

"Obviously there are so many drugs like this out there that are so harmful. People were preying on other people's insecurities - that's really what's happening here. The internet or whoever wants to keep us insecure and hating ourselves so they can profit off of it. And I think that was such a chilling idea."

In the new series, narrated by Fanning, Wapner expands her original article and looks into the effects of DNP in the past and in the present.

"It's been really thrilling," The Great star added. "Even though it's investigative, there's a mystery to it - but then also we're dealing with real people. This is really happening. So it has to be handled with care."

The first two episodes of One Click are available to listen to now on all major podcast platforms, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.