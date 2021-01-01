Shia LaBeouf battery charges will be dropped if actor stays out of trouble

Battery and petty theft charges brought against Shia LaBeouf will be dropped as long as he stays out of trouble for the next year.

The Transformers star appeared in court on Thursday and was placed into a judicial diversion program, which will lead to the dismissal of his misdemeanour charge if he completes it.

His commitments include attending therapy sessions for anger management at least once a week and steering clear of violent acts, according to TMZ.

Shia has also been ordered to stay at least 100 yards (300 feet) away from the man he allegedly attacked last summer at his place of work. His victim filed a police report and officials determined the actor was the aggressor. The Los Angeles City Attorney charged the actor with misdemeanour battery and petty theft - for stealing the man's hat.

In December, the troubled actor was sued by his ex FKA Twigs for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

After she went public with her claims he responded by confessing he had been "abusive" to himself and those around him "for years" and that he was "ashamed" and "sorry to those hurt".

However, in a response from his lawyers, he denied "each and every" of the specific allegations contained in her complaint and denied she had "sustained any injury or loss" that would entitle her to damages.