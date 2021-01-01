Rosario Dawson speaks out as discrimination case against her is dismissed

Rosario Dawson has wished her discrimination accuser well after his case against her was dismissed.

Dedrek Finley, a trans man and longtime family friend who helped the actress with household repairs, filed a lawsuit against her in October 2019 alleging mistreatment and discrimination including physical assault and anti-trans insults.

Last year, he requested the withdrawal of several of his claims as his lawyer stepped down, and according to the Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge threw out the final remaining claims earlier this month after Finley failed to respond to repeated court requests for documents and answers to questions as well as an independent medical examination aimed at confirming his claims of mental and physical harm. He also didn't file an opposition to Dawson's request for dismissal.

Addressing the end of the legal battle, the Sin City actress said in a statement to Vanity Fair, "My family is pleased that this baseless suit is over. While the vast majority of the false claims had been voluntarily withdrawn last year - including every single false claim of discrimination - the court has now terminated the remainder of the case allowing us all to move forward.

"That these false claims came from someone we've known as chosen family for decades and who we were trying so hard to help out, as we have many times in the past, was very heartbreaking. Nevertheless, we have great empathy for him and have only ever wished him well."