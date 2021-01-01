Kylie Jenner denies bullying behaviour on music video set

Kylie Jenner has denied that she bullied a model on the set of Tyga's Ice Cream Man music video shoot in 2015.



Victoria Vanna took to TikTok earlier this week and accused Kylie, who was dating Tyga at the time, and her friends Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou of taunting her about her dancing in the video.



"As soon as I walk out, she's looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing," Victoria said in her TikTok video, alleging she was so upset she started crying.



"I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside too and they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald's.



"I was walking by, and I could just hear them... They were literally pointing and laughing at me... I just felt bullied for no reason... Everybody told me not to worry because she was a b**ch to everyone when she was in places... and even Tyga's friends told me she just was intimidated."



Her TikTok videos were picked up by Instagram gossip account The Shade Room, and Kylie took to the comments underneath the post to deny Victoria's claims.



She simply wrote: "... this never happened."



The Kylie Cosmetics mogul dated the rapper between 2014 and 2017. She moved on with rapper Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi, but they split in 2019.