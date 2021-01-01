Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as ousted Uber CEO in new drama series

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is to star in a new TV series chronicling the highs and lows of ride-sharing app Uber.

Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien have landed a series order from U.S. network bosses at Showtime for Super Pumped, with the first season featuring Gordon-Levitt as Uber co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, who was ousted in 2017.

The show is based on the book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac, and will "depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley," according to the official project description.

It adds, "Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences."

In a statement, Showtime executive Amy Israel says: "Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge.

"We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build.

"We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation."

Super Pumped was originally conceived as a limited series in 2019, but each season will now feature a different subject which shook up the business world and had a big impact on popular culture.