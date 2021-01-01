James Gunn teases The Suicide Squad's 'pop classic'

James Gunn says a "pop classic" is set to feature in 'The Suicide Squad'.



The 50-year-old director has helmed the much-anticipated new adventure movie, and he's teased some vague details about the film's soundtrack.



James - who previously directed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' - wrote on Twitter: "So one of my favorite current musical artists wrote & recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad & I feel like I’m standing so close to a pop classic that it’s burning my brain. I have been singing it non-stop for a week. Can’t wait to share… soon. (sic)"



The director subsequently teased more news about the soundtrack, although he was careful not to reveal too many specific details.



He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "In all honesty it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past. (sic)"



Earlier this year, meanwhile, James revealed he cries "all the time" when he's making films.



The director admitted he finds writing to be an emotional process.



He previously said on Twitter: "I cry all the time while writing. I definitely cried when Yondu told Peter he was his father in Vol 2 & when Rocket gave in to being pet by Drax - I get teary just writing those moments now - but I cried many other times too. (sic)"



Asked if he shed tears while writing 'The Suicide Squad' - which is due out later in 2021 - James replied: "Yes, definitely."



The upcoming film is intended to be a standalone sequel to 2016's 'Suicide Squad' and will star the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, and Peter Capaldi.