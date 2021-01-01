Bob Dylan once allowed dog to scoff Michael Douglas’s caviar dinner

Michael Douglas had mixed feelings about hanging out with George Harrison and Bob Dylan after his Golden Globes win in 1988 because the folk-rocker's dog ate all his caviar.

The Traveling Wilburys bandmates invited themselves up to the actor's hotel suite after his win for Wall Street, and Douglas decided such a special occasion called for fine snacks.

"It's after midnight and I'm in my room and I get a phone call: 'Hello Michael, this is George - George Harrison... Me and my mate thought we'd just come by and say hello.' I said, 'Sure, sure, sure, come on by...'

"I opened the door and there is George Harrison with Bob Dylan. And Bob Dylan has got the biggest dog you have ever seen in your life; it's like a small pony... They come on in, I got some borscht and caviar. George is talking. Bob doesn't say much. And the dog is pacing back and forth. I'm trying to talk over the dog.

"All of a sudden the dog stops and he smells around and the next thing you know he goes to the caviar and he starts (eating) what must be $150 a spoonful... I'm waiting for Bob Dylan to say something and then finally Bob Dylan looks at the dog and he goes, 'Far out, he loves caviar.'"