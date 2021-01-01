TV Tarzan Joe Lara killed in plane crash

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star Joe Lara has died in a plane crash.



The private jet on which the 58-year-old was a passenger plunged into Percy Priest Lake in Tennessee shortly after take-off from Smyrna Airport, just outside Nashville, on Saturday.



Fire and rescue crews worked through the night to save anyone who might have survived the crash, but on Sunday, it was determined all seven people on board, also including Joe's wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, had died, and their families were notified.



An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.



Joe played Tarzan on TV between 1996 and 1997. He also portrayed the King of the Jungle in TV movie Tarzan in Manhattan.



His other credits include Sunset Heat, Gunsmoke: The Last Apache, The Magnificent Seven, and Baywatch.