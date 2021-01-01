John Krasinski risked Emily Blunt marriage with A Quiet Place Part II bus stunt

John Krasinski feared for his marriage to Emily Blunt while filming A Quiet Place Part II.

The director helmed his spouse's latest film, and in an interview for CinemaBlend.com, revealed he put his marriage on the line for one of the most intense and thrilling scenes in the flick, which sees a bus drive towards Emily at 40 miles per hour.

"Emily's (stunt) is so real, I think I put my marriage on the line when I put her in the car. That's true," he told the outlet. "When I was explaining to her onset all of the things that were going to happen, and I said, 'You're going to hit this stuntman. That car's going to come three feet from you. And then this bus is actually going to clock at 40 miles an hour,' her face fell and she went, 'But not really.' And I went, 'No, no, the bus is coming at you at 40 miles. That's a real bus. And that bus hits that car, and all that is totally real.'"

John went on to praise Emily for taking on the stunt to confidently.

"Emily, God love her, she still got in the car, but there are little boys in the car. Marcus (Noah Jupe) is in the car. There's no switch. There's no nothing. And to go to those parents and say, 'I promise you the stunt, Paramount safety (and) the stunt guys, they have all okayed this. This is all possible,'" he continued. "We had that bus within a hair's breadth of being able to stop. It had all these special breaks so that we could stop real quick. So, it's three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting."

And it was Emily's first take that made it into the final edit.

"I said to Emily, 'Do you want to run it once?' And she's awesome. She said, 'No.' She's like, 'Just put me in it.' And so that take that's in the movie is her first tale," he added. "So that's her really saying 'Jesus Christ' and 'Oh my God. Oh my God.' Because she had no idea. It's like going on the best rollercoaster ride of your life. That was the first take that we did."

A Quiet Place Part II is now showing in U.S. cinemas.