Chadwick Boseman's Howard University masterclass idea gets green light

The late actor Chadwick Boseman's idea for an entertainment masterclass is reportedly to be rolled out at his alma mater, Howard University.



According to editors at TMZ, a source said that before his death last year the award-winning actor wanted to help students implemented at Howard get a head-start in the entertainment industry - and his vision will now be implemented at the University's College of Fine Arts, a faculty that now bears his name.



Wayne Frederick, the university's President reportedly told the news outlet his institution will be rolling out a masterclass template for the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts that is "actually inspired by the man himself who presented his concept to head honchos before he passed away last year."



Frederick claimed Boseman "wanted to help spearhead the program" and had "actually signed paperwork to get it started".



The news comes after academics at the historically Black university announced they are renaming the College of Fine Arts after the Black Panther star.



Students enrolled in the college will be introduced to a new curriculum, which will help them get prepped for their specific fields of study.



They will be lectured by industry professionals, who will share real-life experiences of working in the creative industries via a combination of day-to-day learning and coursework.



Frederick credited the late actor's own experience at Howard as a big inspiration for the masterclass, including the memorable tale of Denzel Washington once paying for Chadwick's to spend time studying at Britain's Oxford University .



The Cosby Show and This Is Us star Phylicia Rashad - the newly named Dean of the fine arts college - will also help to steer the new masterclass.