Regina King unaware of Black Superman movie rumours

Regina King wasn't aware of reports she's set to direct a Superman movie fronted by a Black actor.

The project was first announced in February, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and J.J. Abrams producing the movie, believed to feature the Superhero played by a person of colour.

And while Regina was believed to be working on the blockbuster behind the camera, she told MSNBC that she has not heard that rumour yet.

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me. A news break, live on MSNBC! Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now," she shared.

The report added that J.J. Abrams will only produce and is not being considered to direct. Instead, Warner Bros. officials are "committed to hiring a Black director," with Barry Jenkins, Ryan Coogler, Stephen Caple, Jr., J.D. Dillard and Shaka King also named.

Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan recently shot down talk that he will play the first Black Superman, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."

Last year King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami..., earned a host of plaudits and awards nominations, including three Oscar nods.