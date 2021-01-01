Clint Eastwood's longtime stunt double Buddy Van Horn dies aged 92

Buddy Van Horn, a film director who was also Clint Eastwood's longtime stunt double, has died aged 92.

Van Horn - real name Wayne - passed away on 11 May, his family told the Los Angeles Times. His cause of death was not revealed.

As well as directing Eastwood in his movies Any Which Way You Can, The Dead Pool, and Pink Cadillac, Van Horn worked as the veteran's stunt double on films from 1972 to 2011 - including on The Enforcer in 1976 and Sudden Impact in 1983.

In a 1988 LA Times interview, Eastwood said he and his stuntman, "share the same tastes, in terms of getting the story out there before the camera. Taste is an elusive kind of thing you really can't explain to someone. It's just there or it isn't."

Van Horn also used his equestrian skills to double for Guy Williams in Disney's TV series Zorro from 1957 to 1958, and stepped in for other stars such as Henry Fonda in The Cheyenne Social Club and James Stewart in Firecreek.

He's survived by his widow Konne, two daughters, and five grandchildren.