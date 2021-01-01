Leonardo DiCaprio buys Jesse Tyler Ferguson's home for his mum

Leonardo DiCaprio has snapped up Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's former pad to give his mum a new home.

The Oscar winner paid $7.1 million (£5 million) for the Los Feliz pad in Los Angeles, so his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his dad, George DiCaprio, have the same postcode.

Leo bought a place for his dad in the same area for $4.9 million (£3.4 million) a few years ago.

Irmelin's new Spanish Colonial-style spread, which was also once home to Gwen Stefani, comes with four bedrooms, a pool and spa, yoga room, stained-glass windows, multiple fireplaces, sweeping staircases, and a modern eat-in kitchen.

The estate, built in 1928, also features courtyards, fountains, and views of the Griffith Observatory, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

It's not the first 'star home' Leo has bought - he scored Madonna's former Los Angeles home in the 1990s, and snapped up a Palm Springs pad that was built for Dinah Shore.