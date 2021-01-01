Katherine Waterston joins Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt for Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Katherine Waterston has signed up to star in Damien Chazelle's Babylon.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star has joined the likes of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt for the upcoming movie, which is set in late 1920s Hollywood, according to Deadline.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will explore the rise and fall of a series of fictional and historical characters in the flick, which takes place during the movie industry's transition from silent movies to talkies.

Ahead of production kicking off later this month, Chazelle has rounded out his star-studded cast, with Max Minghella, Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, and Eric Roberts boarding the sprawling project.

P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li will also feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Minghella will be playing MGM producer Irving Thalberg, who was the head of the iconic studio's production in the 1920s and 1930s.

Described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids", Babylon will be written and directed by the La La Land filmmaker, but any further details about the Paramount movie have been kept under wraps.

Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel are serving as executive producers on the flick, with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Marc Platt producing.

Babylon is set to be released in December 2022.