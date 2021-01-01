Julianne Moore recorded Spirit Untamed role in laundry room during pandemic

Julianne Moore turned her laundry room into a makeshift recording studio during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver her lines for her new animated movie Spirit Untamed.

Dreamworks' new movie Spirit Untamed, which tells the story of a wild stallion who forms a bond with a young girl, was made remotely during the pandemic, so Moore had to adapt her laundry room into a DIY studio to record her role as Aunt Cora, and she admitted that it was challenging trying to do her dialogue in a house with her husband and two children.

"We had this little tiny house we went to in Long Island," the Still Alice star told Live with Kelly and Ryan about life in lockdown in New York with her filmmaker husband Bart Freundlich and their two children, Caleb, 23, and Liv, 19. "The (laundry room) was the only place I could go for privacy.

"It was this room where my husband did his work and my daughter did her homework and I did the laundry and recorded an animated film."

Spirit Untamed is the second theatrical film of the Spirit franchise, after 2002's Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, and is based on the Netflix animated series Spirit Riding Free.

It features the voices of Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González, and is due to be released later this week.