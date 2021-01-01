Lio Tipton comes out as queer and non-binary

Actor Lio Tipton has come out as queer and non-binary.



The Crazy, Stupid, Love star, who was previously known as Analeigh Tipton, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce their new name and come out as queer and non-binary, with them now using they/she pronouns.



"Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/she," Tipton wrote besides an illustration depicting a figure who doesn’t identify as male or female. "I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary."



"I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large," the actor added, alongside emojis of a Pride flag and a red heart.



Tipton later posted an emotional video to their Instagram Stories timeline to thank fans for their "love and the support" after sharing the news, with them writing "you guys are amazing" on top of the clip.



"Clearly didn't affect me at all," an emotional Tipton joked. "Thank you."



Tipton, 32, is best known for playing teenage babysitter Jessica, who develops a crush on Steve Carell's Cal, in 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love. The actor has also appeared in The Green Hornet, Warm Bodies, Lucy, and Mississippi Grind.



Tipton also finished in third place in cycle 11 of America's Next Top Model in 2008.