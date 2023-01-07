Donald Trump hit with two-year Facebook suspension

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been suspended from Facebook for two years after he was deemed a "serious risk to public safety".



The Republican was initially banned from the social media site at the start of the year, when multiple statements he made seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on 6 January.



Last month, officials on the company's independent Oversight Board, which examines content-policy decisions, declared the reality TV star-turned-politician should remain barred from using the platform, and the Facebook-owned Instagram app, and now tech bosses have decided to deny Trump access for two years.



"Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols," Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg shared.



The suspension will be lifted on 7 January, 2023, as long as a series of factors are met.



"If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded," he added.



In response to the ban, Trump took aim at Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, who was hosted at the White House in October, 2019, declaring: "Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!"



The news emerges days after Trump, who was also previously issued a permanent ban from Twitter in January, shut down his online blog after just a month in operation.