Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis reuniting to toast Thelma & Louise's 30th anniversary

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis are re-teaming to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their cult film classic Thelma & Louise.

The Oscar-winning 1991 movie, directed by Brit Ridley Scott, features the two actresses as best friends embarking on a wild American road trip, during which Louise, portrayed by Sarandon, kills a man who was trying to assault her pal, Thelma, played by Davis, ultimately leading to further tragedy.

The film, which really struck a chord with audiences for its themes of female empowerment, is also notable for an early, and memorable, screen appearance by Brad Pitt, who plays a sexy thief who captures the heart of Davis' character.

Now Susan and Geena will host a special drive-in screening to commemorate the milestone, in conjunction with Cinespia's Drive In bosses, at Los Angeles' iconic Greek Theatre - and the pair will also sit down for a question and answer session about the movie.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Geena says: "What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film. Thelma and Louise end up driving off a cliff, and still viewers felt exhilarated by their story. It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward."

Sarandon, meanwhile, adds, "When we were filming Thelma & Louise 30 years ago, we had no idea the kind of cultural impact it would continue to have for decades.

"At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a film that weren't enemies and were having fun together on screen. I think that's been one of the biggest breakthroughs - today there are so many brilliant female actors making films where women aren't adversarial to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.