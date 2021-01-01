NEWS Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino make surprise appearance at screening of Loki Newsdesk Share with :





The God Of Mischief himself made a surprise appearance at the special preview screening of the much-anticipated Marvel Studios’ series “Loki”, which is streaming exclusively on Disney+ from Wednesday June 9, with new episodes every Wednesday. This screening took place in London with a unique four sided cube screen which resembled the Tesseract.



Following the screening of the first episode, Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston, surprised audiences and introduced another surprise guest, co-star Sophia Di Martino. Becca Dudley hosted a Q&A with the pair, and then audiences were further surprised when they were treated to the second episode of the 6-part weekly series. All UK COVID-19 protocols were adhered to for the event.



The audience included 40 NHS nurses, volunteers and their guests who gave unwavering support to the charity MediCinema during COVID-19, mainly from London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. These special guests were invited by Disney+ and MediCinema to thank them for their tireless work during the pandemic and also for additionally taking care of patients at socially-distanced film screenings in the hospital cinemas run by MediCinema.



Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.



Marvel Studios’ “Loki”, streams exclusively on Disney+ from Wednesday June 9, with new episodes every Wednesday