Elizabeth Olsen married

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has subtly announced she is married.

The actress was chatting with Kaley Cuoco during a Variety's Actors on Actors event when she referred to her longtime partner, Robbie Arnett, as "my husband".

Olsen told Cuoco she was conducting the interview from one of her bathrooms because of the noise from a neighbour's building project, revealing her man had left her a special gift.

"I've been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom," she said in the video chat, which was released on Tuesday.

"I just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f***ing cutie."

Representatives for the 32-year-old actress are yet to confirm the marriage.

Olsen and Milo Greene frontman Arnett started dating in early 2017 and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in September that year. Reports emerged the pair had got engaged in summer 2019.