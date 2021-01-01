Alyssa Milano considering running for Congress

Alyssa Milano is considering running for U.S. Congress.



The Charmed actress-turned-political activist previously teased a potential move into politics on Twitter, and in an interview with The Hill, Alyssa, a prominent figure in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, confirmed she's still seriously thinking about it.



"I split my time between Truckee, California, and Bell Canyon, California, and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District," she said. "I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue. It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against (Tom) McClintock, and so I'm considering it."



However, Alyssa added that any political aspirations will have to wait until after the scheduled Who's The Boss? reboot, in which she is set to reprise her role as Samantha Micelli opposite Tony Danza as her onscreen father Tony. The original sitcom ran from 1984 to 1992.



"Before I run, obviously I can't do both at the same time," she explained. "So it's just really going to be about timing."



In a further statement to Deadline, the 48-year-old added that "it is possible that I will run for office in 2024".