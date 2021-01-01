Odette Annable suffers third pregnancy loss

Odette Annable has suffered a third miscarriage.



The Walker actress broke the sad news to fans on her Instagram page on Tuesday, as she shared two images - one of her displaying a baby bump and the second of husband Dave Annable kissing her stomach.



Starting the post with the note "NOT A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT,” Odette continued: "The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated. After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly.”



Odette and Dave decided to give their marriage another go in August 2020, after announcing their split the previous October.



She added: "I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us... I miss feeling this sweet baby grow but I also know that it was a gift carrying our baby and a privilege for even the short time we spent together.”



Telling her followers that it was important to share the post because it was about "what's going on in real life", Odette wrote: “It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it."



The screen star concluded her post by admitting the miscarriage had given her a "new appreciation" for her husband and their daughter Charlie.



"This experience has given me a new appreciation for my husband, who was a rock for me and was unwavering with his support even though I know he was feeling it all as well," she added. "It made me marvel at what a miracle Charlie is. What a miracle and a blessing it is to have a healthy child. I am so grateful for my family. We love you always and forever little angel."



Olivia Munn, Rumer Willis, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler were among the stars offering their support to Odette in comments on the heartbreaking post.