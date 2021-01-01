Tom Hiddleston used 'Loki School' to teach Owen Wilson about MCU character

Tom Hiddleston devised a crash course on the history of his comic book character Loki to help bring Owen Wilson up to speed on his journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wilson joins the blockbuster franchise in the new Disney+ spin-off series Loki, but he knew very little about the superheroes and villains of the Marvel world before signing on, so it was up to director Kate Herron and leading man Hiddleston to fill him in on all the key details about the Asgardian villain and his inspiration, the Norse god of mischief.

It was particularly important for the Wedding Crashers star to understand the complexities of the MCU as he portrays Mobius M. Mobius, a Loki expert on the new TV show, and Hiddleston's approach worked wonders for Wilson.

Herron tells The Hollywood Reporter, "At the beginning of production, Tom and I were talking. He devised this thing called Loki School. He did a big lecture to the cast and crew.

"I love the character. This is a decade of fans loving this character and where that character has been. It was talking everyone through that, but through Tom and his own experiences. Stunts that Tom liked or costumes.

"He ended up doing that same Loki school for Owen. Owen absolutely loved it."

Loki, which also co-stars Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday.

It's the third live-action spin-off series from the MCU to date, following the success of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which both debuted earlier this year.