Nikki Reed and Evan Rachel Wood are closer than ever after ending years-long feud

Nikki Reed and her Thirteen co-star Evan Rachel Wood feuded for years, but are now closer than ever.

The Twilight actress admits there were a couple of years when the two didn't speak after making the intense film in 2003.

On the Story + Rain's podcast series, Reed blamed the "competitive atmosphere" of the industry for their rift, adding, "We were too young to realise this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere.

"In hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how to treat all young women in this industry?'"

She decided to reach out to Wood a few years later, when both actresses were in their early 20s.

"I was like, 'Hey, what happened? You know, I love you so much, and I don't know what happened...," Reed recalls. "We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process. We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down."

The actress, who wed Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder in 2015 and welcomed a daughter in 2017, claims being a mother helped her bond with Wood when they reconnected: "As adults, to be able to reconnect and talk as moms together now, we're both moms, we have a lot of shared experiences...," she says. "She and I are so close now. We speak weekly, sometimes daily."

Evan is mum to a seven-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Jamie Bell.

"We grew up together and I think like all relationships, we took a little break in the beginning while we figured out who we were, and as you know now, she obviously had a very intense period of time where she was, I think, going through a lot of her own stuff," Reed said.