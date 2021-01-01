Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre sharing marriage secrets for new podcast

Idris Elba and his model wife Sabrina Dhowre are launching their own lifestyle brand with a podcast inspired by their own marriage.

The couple, which married in 2019, is getting into the wellness business with S'able Labs and will debut a blog, the new Audible audio series, Coupledom, and a range of products.

"We started dating and I fell head over heels," the Luther star told People, noting that their unusual business moniker is "our name (Elbas) backwards".

"Everyone was like, 'Hey man, you seem so much happier.' I didn't realise I was, but the truth is that it really sparked a lot of conversations around how a partnership can bring out the best in you," he said.

The two told the outlet their marriage is "forever growing and changing and evolving" and they can't wait to "share" their own experiences in an effort to help other couples find lasting love, too.

"It was us wanting and finding ourselves having these conversations about what makes partnerships work," said Sabrina. "Just naturally as a couple, you meet other couples, you start talking about, 'Hey, how has this worked for you guys?'

"We quickly realised that that community is so much more than just romantic and reaches so many different kinds of partnerships. It just became this great conversation we wanted to share."

Coupledom will debut on 24 June. S'able Labs' product line is expected to hit stores later this year.