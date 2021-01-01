Lena Dunham confirms relationship with Luis Felber with birthday tribute

Lena Dunham has taken her new romance with musician Luis Felber public in celebration of his birthday.

The Girls creator and star was reported to be dating the Peruvian-English singer, who is known professionally as Attawalpa, after meeting him in London a few months ago, while working on her new movie Catherine, Called Birdy.

Now she has confirmed the budding relationship in a sweet birthday tribute to her new man, who turned 35 on Wednesday, insisting she is "the luckiest" to have him in her life.

"Feliz Cumpleanos (happy birthday) Luis," she wrote on Instagram. "When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life- wearing a lime green polar fleece snood- and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon.

"Everyone who comes into contact with you- creatively, emotionally, accidentally- is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers."

Dunham ended the loving message, which was accompanied by a series of photos of the pair, by quoting lyrics from The Zombies track This Will Be Our Year, adding, "'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come..' Happy Birthday, Lulu @attawalpa".

The writer, actress, and director has been hinting at her relationship status in recent months, and mentioned she had been loved up for "a few months" in an interview with The New York Times in April, although she didn't reference Felber by name.

Dunham previously dated rocker Jack Antonoff for five years, and in January 2020, she revealed she had been briefly engaged to a mystery suitor following her split from the musician in late 2017.