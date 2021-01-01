Eiza Gonzalez dating lacrosse star Paul Rabil

Actress Eiza Gonzalez has reportedly found love with lacrosse professional Paul Rabil.



The Mexican beauty was photographed walking arm-in-arm with the sportsman in Massachusetts last week, ahead of his Cannons Lacrosse Club team's opening season game, and they were also seen enjoying a dinner date in Venice, California on Wednesday.



Gonzalez and Rabil have yet to comment on their budding romance, which they first took public at a Los Angeles birthday party for billionaire Jamie Reuben in May, when they mingled with fellow celebrity guests like Drake and Kim Kardashian.



The Baby Driver star was last linked to model Dusty Lachowicz in December, six months after she was seen hanging out with actor Timothee Chalamet.



Gonzalez also dated Josh Duhamel for several months in 2018.