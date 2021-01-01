Anthony Hopkins assumed Chadwick Boseman had Oscar win in the bag

Anthony Hopkins went to bed early on the night of the Oscars as he really "didn't expect" to win.

The Welsh actor made headlines in April after he failed to show up either in person or virtually to the Academy Awards to collect the Best Actor gong he was awarded for his appearance in The Father.

Speaking to British morning show host Lorraine on Thursday, the acting icon, who appeared alongside The Father director Florian Zeller, revealed he really "didn't expect" to win, so made the decision to turn in early at home in Wales.

"The contender was Chadwick Boseman, so I went to bed," the 83-year-old explained. "Well what happened very briefly: I didn't expect to get it, at all. My phone went, and it was a text from my agent saying 'you've won the Oscar' at about 5 o'clock in the morning."

He continued: "I couldn't believe it. I really couldn't believe it. I didn't expect it."

The late Black Panther star, who died of colon cancer in August 2020, had been hotly tipped to be named Best Actor for his role in his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"The next morning I made a little speech of thanks to the Academy and Chadwick Boseman," said Hopkins who shared a late acceptance video the day after the awards from his home, with the award making him the oldest actor ever win an Oscar for his performance as a man with dementia.

Hopkins won his first Academy Award in March 1992 for his portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.