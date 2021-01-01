Kim Kardashian fails baby bar exam for a second time

Kim Kardashian has failed the baby bar law exam for a second time.



The reality TV star has been studying to obtain her law degree, but failed to reach the 560 passing grade required when she took the exam for the first time last year. She then took it again, and revealed the results on the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday night.



As she accessed the results online, while on the phone with the legal team that has been mentoring her, Kim exclaimed: "I failed! This is really annoying."



Not only that, Kim's results of 463 were worse than the first time around, when she got 474.



"Total scaled score: 463. I pretty much got the same thing. I mean, a little bit worse," she added.



She later tried to stay positive, as she insisted she wasn't going to let the failures put her off taking it again.



"It is what it is. I know I just have to not stress about it," she said. "There are so many other f**king stressful things going on, I just have to do better in the future."



Later, Kim chatted to her sister Khloe on the phone, who reminded her she'd had a lot to deal with at the time of taking the exam for the second time - including the end of her marriage to Kanye West and contracting Covid-19 - and added that it would have been a "miracle" if she'd passed this time around.



"I wanted that miracle," Kim cried. "I believe in miracles!"



The mother-of-four added that she was going to take the exam again in June, and would be taking "at least" four weeks off to study beforehand.