Jason Momoa didn't 'reshoot anything' for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Jason Momoa didn't have to "redo anything" for Zack Snyder's four-hour cut of Justice League.



The filmmaker departed the project following a family tragedy and was replaced by Joss Whedon, and critics and fans both disliked his version of the superhero ensemble movie. Following its release in 2017, fans have been campaigning to see Snyder's cut and they finally got their wish earlier this year when his four-hour version of Justice League was released.



In a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film, praised Snyder for expanding his character's story without him having to reshoot any scenes.



"I mean, I love Zack and that's kind of what I signed up for, whatever, eight years ago, is to have his vision. And you know, the cool thing about that four-hour piece is that I didn't re-shoot anything, that was all there," he said. "So, it's interesting when people come up to me and they're like, 'Oh, I really love this. It was so detailed, it explained so much.' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's what we went and shot.' I didn't have to redo anything.



"I'm really happy that we got to release his art and a lot of fans are happy. And the truth of it is, I like the four hours. It's just a four-part series... I like the extended (runtime) and spending time with the characters."



Reports suggest that Momoa's co-stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller reprised their roles for reshoots.



Momoa will next be seen as Arthur Curry in the Aquaman sequel, which is scheduled to be released in December 2022. On Thursday, director James Wan announced it would be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.