Sarah Jessica Parker finds good omen before Sex and the City reunion

Sarah Jessica Parker found herself outside her character's New York apartment as she was preparing for a reading of the new Sex and the City series.

The actress took a stroll on Thursday, the eve of the cast getting back together to work on their lines, and happened to find herself outside her character Carrie Bradshaw's iconic apartment building.

Parker shared a photo of the old place on her Instagram page and added the caption: "Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again."

She tagged executive producer Michael Patrick King, adding: "here we go. And I'm thrilled and terrified."

The show's revival series, And Just Like That, will also feature returning stars Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth, and John Corbett.