Raven-Symoné credits fasting for stunning weight loss

Raven-Symoné has credited 14-hour fasts for her new look.



The former That's So Raven star has shed 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) in three months, and loves her stunning figure, revealing it all comes from what she did and didn't eat.



"I am low-carb, as much as I can be; I do minimal exercise, and I am an avid faster," she shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I make sure that I have a minimum 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast... I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of electrolytes and I have some bone broth now and then, depending on if it gets difficult."



But Raven-Symoné urged her fans and followers not to follow her lead, insisting her way of losing weight only works for her.



"I don't try to speak for anybody else," she added.



And this time, Raven-Symoné is celebrating her weight loss, divulging that she couldn't when she last dropped the pounds in 2011.



"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging, so when I lost weight... In my head, I was cussing everyone out," the 35-year-old explained. "I was like, 'Wow, now you wanna look at me, because I'm skinny. Thanks.'



"Every time I lost weight in the past it was about size... I wanna make sure that my body is healthy and prepared for old age."