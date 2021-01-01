Jonathan Pryce scores knighthood in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Movie and TV veteran Jonathan Pryce has been knighted in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours List.



The James Bond villain will add the title of 'Sir' to his name, while singers Lulu and Engelbert Humperdinck have also been awarded royal medals.



Lulu has been given a CBE for services to music, entertainment and charity, while Engelbert has been awarded an MBE.



He has dedicated the honour to his late wife Patricia, who died following a battle with Covid-19 in February.



Others awarded new titles from The Queen include beloved TV presenter Prue Leith and dancer and choreographer Arlene Phillips, who have both been given damehoods, and actress Ruth Wilson, who has been made an MBE for services to drama.