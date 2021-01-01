Zooey Deschanel had instant chemistry with Property Brothers star boyfriend

Zooey Deschanel had instant chemistry with her TV reality star boyfriend Jonathan Scott - and she still can't get enough of him.

The New Girl actress met Property Brothers co-host Jonathan and his identical twin Drew when she and her actress sister Emily were paired with the Scotts on an August 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke, and they "got on so well" they were dating within a month.

Now, Zooey has admitted she was immediately attracted to Jonathan, as she drove the car during the TV episode, while he sat beside her in the passenger seat.

"We just got on so well," she beamed during a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Still. I'm always excited to see him."

And while everyone else struggles to tell the difference between her man and his twin brother, Zooey insisted she can easily single out Jonathan.

"Some say he's the taller one... and Jon doesn't have a beard and Drew has a beard," the star quipped. "I honestly don't think they look that much alike but everyone else thinks they look just (identical). I remember when we first met them, my sister was like, 'They're identical. How do you tell them apart?' And I'm like, 'They look so different.'"

The She & Him singer has previously been married twice - to Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and film producer Jacob Pechenik, the father of her two children, from 2015 until 2019.