Kate Winslet felt 'wild and reckless' after dyeing hair blue for film role

Kate Winslet felt "wild and reckless" after she dyed her hair bright blue for an acting role in the early 2000s.

The Academy Award-winning star was recently named as a global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, with her debut campaign for the cosmetics giant to be for Preference Hair Colour.

While Kate has experimented with various hair colours over the course of her career, she did greatly enjoy trying out a sapphire blue hue for her part in 2004 drama Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

"I've been lucky that my hair has been coloured for some of the roles I've played and so I've had the perfect excuse to try out hair colours and to experience how different a change in hair colour can make you feel," she shared in a press release. "My most wild experience was being blue for parts of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. That hair colour just made me feel wild and reckless and crazy. It almost gave me permission to dress differently and to be much more experimental with clothes and accessories. I was only 27 at the time and it was huge fun."

For her L'Oréal Paris photoshoot, Kate's hair colourist used Preference Hair Colour in shade 9.1., but the actress actually likes her locks best four weeks after she's last made a visit to the salon.

"I feel the most me when it's about a month after having my blonde redone. It's had time to settle and become my own again. I love it like that. Wash and go. I rarely dry my hair with a hairdryer, as I never seem to have time!" the mother-of-three smiled.