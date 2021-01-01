Kristin Davis credits Sarah Jessica Parker's 'creative leap of faith' for Sex and the City reboot

Kristin Davis has admitted it took a "small miracle" for Sex and the City to be rebooted for the new series And Just Like That…

The actress reunited with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on Friday for the first table read of the latest spinoff of the much-loved programme, and took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Sharing a snap of a script on the table, Kristin wrote: "@sarahjessicaparker sweetly took this pic. It’s really a small miracle to be back together and with the most remarkable new additions to our cast. I am so grateful to Sarah and (executive producer) #MichaelPatrickKing for taking the creative leap of faith that made this happen."

She also uploaded a snap of herself with Sarah and Cynthia, which the 56-year-old also posted on her own page, writing: "Together again. Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax

"Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae."

And Cynthia, who will be reprising her role as Miranda in the new series, added in the caption of her snap of the trio: "Friendship never goes out of style. #AndJustLikeThat."

And Just Like That… will also feature returning actors Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Chris Noth, and John Corbett, while former star Kim Cattrall has very publicly distanced herself from the franchise after falling out with Sarah.