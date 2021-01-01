Ryan Seacrest turning detective for podcast about mentor Casey Kasem's mystery death

Ryan Seacrest has teamed with the daughter of late U.S. radio and TV star Casey Kasem to investigate his mentor's final days and mystery death in a new podcast.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer and American Idol host was a protege of Kasem, who was famous as the host of the American Top 40 pop chart and was also the first actor to voice Norville 'Shaggy' Rogers in the Scooby-Doo franchise.



Now, Ryan will join Casey's daughter Kerri and his close pal, Cobra Kai's Mike Curb, for a new eight-part audio series examining the last few years of the legend's life and his 2014 death, which triggered a wrongful death lawsuit, filed by his three oldest children and his brother against Jean Kasem, the broadcaster's widow.



Kerri, her brother Michael, and sister Julie teamed with Mouner Casey in the legal action, alleging their father's death occurred as "a direct and proximate result of Jean's neglect and physical abuse".



Casey's widow countersued, claiming her stepchildren were motivated by money. The two parties eventually settled their dispute in 2019, although Kerri said at the time she was "distraught and heartbroken over her family and lawyers' decision to force her" into the agreement.



"This is everything the public would have heard if we had a trial," said Kerri in a new statement, obtained by Deadline, about the podcast, titled Bitter Blood: Kasem vs. Kasem. "Listeners will hear from me, but Bitter Blood also includes a wide range of never-before-heard eyewitness accounts, including the depositions from the doctors, caretakers and staff who were with my father in his final days.



"I'm proud to be part of this in-depth series that will expose the ugly reality and raise awareness for elder abuse, while also honouring my dad's incredible life and career."



Bitter Blood: Kasem vs. Kasem will debut on Audible on 15 June - the anniversary of Casey's death.