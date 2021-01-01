Valerie Bertinelli to play Demi Lovato's mum in comedy pilot

Valerie Bertinelli has signed on to play Demi Lovato's mother in new comedy pilot, Hungry.

Lovato, who will executive produce the TV series alongside her manager Scooter Braun and writer Suzanne Martin, will portray a food stylist struggling with dietary and men issues, who creates a self-help group with friends all looking for love.

Bertinelli will take on the part of Lisa, a restaurant owner with emotional eating problems.

Anna Akana, Alex Brightman, Ashley D. Kelley, Jay Klaitz, and Rory O’Malley have also signed up as regulars on the new show.

Bertinelli already hosts her own cooking show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, on Food Network and also stars in Kids Baking Championship.